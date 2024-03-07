House passes Laken Riley Act requiring ICE to detain migrants arrested for theft

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the Laken Riley Act that would require ICE to detain illegal immigrants charged with local theft or burglary, after a migrant accused of similar offenses was arrested for the murder of an American college student.

The act, which was passed by a 251-170 vote, is named after 22-year-old Laken Riley, a college nursing student who was recently killed on the campus of University of Georgia. Jose Antonio Ibarra, the illegal immigrant from Venezuela charged with the brutal murder, had been arrested in New York prior to the murder, but was not detained by ICE.

“The senseless murder of Laken Riley by Jose Ibarra, who had no business being in this country, was another wakeup call as Americans experience an illegal alien crime wave because of Joe Biden’s open border and local sanctuary city policies,” Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., who introduced the bill, told Fox News Digital earlier this week. He said Thursday after its passage in a post on X that “I now urge the Senate to take up this bill immediately.”

Before being charged with felony murder, Ibarra was once arrested in New York for endangering a child, and he was cited in Georgia for misdemeanor shoplifting in October 2023 along with his brother, Diego Ibarra, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Collins, who represents Georgia’s 10th Congressional District of Athens – where the fatal attack occurred on Feb. 22 – said the murder of Riley is a “wakeup call” for America and the bill seeks to combat the “illegal crime wave” that he attributes to the ongoing border crisis.

The Laken Riley Act would “require Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to issue a detainer for illegal aliens who are charged or cited with local theft or burglary.”

The bill will also allow individual states to take action against the federal government “if an immigration related action harms the state or its citizens.”

“Allow states to sue the federal government for injunctive relief if an immigration related action (parole, violation of detention requirements, etc.), harms the state or its citizens. This gives states legal resource to force the federal government to address certain failures related to border security,” a press release announcing the legislation read.

During debate on the bill Thursday in Washington, House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., argued that “Unfortunately, instead of coming together to express our sorrow for Laken’s, tragic loss, the majority appears to be exploiting her death for yet another partisan political stunt.”

“Rather than approaching this tragic event in a thoughtful manner, Republicans appear to have just thrown together language from existing unrelated bills that target and scapegoat immigrants to score cheap political points in an election year while doing nothing to address the situation at the border,” he added. “This approach is fundamentally unserious.”

Rep. Marc Molinaro, a Republican from New York, said “Laken Riley’s future was taken away from her and she from her family because an illegal immigrant in the state of New York was arrested and released – my home state.

“My colleague across the aisle knows this full well because of policies put in place by this administration, embraced by governors like Kathy Hochul in states like New York,” he added. “We have surrendered our southern border and made our communities less safe.”