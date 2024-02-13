How this tiny house flips its design with upside-down layout

In the world of tiny houses, where every square inch counts, French company Baluchon is pushing the boundaries. Their latest creation, the Ellèbore, challenges conventional layouts by flipping the script – quite literally. Let’s dive into the details of this intriguing tiny home.

Baluchon’s mission is clear: extract as much livable space as possible from their compact designs. The Ellèbore achieves this by turning the traditional layout on its head. Imagine a house where the bedroom resides downstairs, leaving room for a versatile living area above. It’s like a tiny house doing a handstand.

The Ellèbore measures a modest 20 feet in length and rests on a sturdy double-axle trailer. Its contemporary exterior features red cedar siding with subtle gray aluminum accents. From the outside, it looks like any other tiny house – but step inside and you’ll discover its delightful country charm.

On one side of the tiny house is a small kitchen with a sink, refrigerator/freezer, microwave, electric mini-oven, gas cooktop and an electric water heater. It also has plenty of shelves, cabinets and a wood-burning stove to keep you toasty.

Next to the kitchen, you’ll find the bathroom. It’s compact and functional, housing a shower on one side.

On the other side of the bathroom is a toilet (though no sink). Practicality takes precedence here.

Across the kitchen lies the bedroom.

The bedroom is accessed through a sliding door. It’s a cozy sleeping nook with a low-beam ceiling. The downstairs location and petite doorway might evoke a touch of claustrophobia, but it serves its purpose well.

To get to the second level, you’ll need to climb a set of storage-integrated steps, which can be neatly tucked away when not needed.

Suddenly, you’re in the living room – upstairs. The headroom is generous, and large windows flood the space with natural light. The sofa doubles as a comfortable bed, accommodating two guests.

Baluchon didn’t stop there – they managed to squeeze in a small home office area with a desk. Productivity meets relaxation.

Over the bathroom area, a secondary storage loft provides extra room for belongings. After all, every inch counts in a tiny house.

You’d think for a tiny house, you’d pay a tiny price. Not so much with this one. Baluchon’s models typically start around $91,000.

The Ellèbore proves that innovation knows no bounds, even within the tiny house movement. So, if you’re ever in France and spot an upside-down tiny house, don’t be surprised – it’s probably the Ellèbore, redefining compact living one handstand at a time.

