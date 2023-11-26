Huge crowd fills streets of London in march against antisemitism, support for Israel

Over 100,000 people marched through London on Sunday with a message of solidarity against antisemitism, marking one of the largest demonstrations of its type since 1936.

The protest against antisemitism comes as the numbers of antisemitic incidents continue to rise following the Oct. 7 invasion of Israel by Hamas-led terrorists.

The Jewish Chronicle reported on Sunday that 1,124 antisemitic incidents were reported to the Community Security Trust (CST) from Oct. 7 to Nov. 7, which is the largest number of incidents to occur within a month since the organization began keeping records in 1984.

The number represents a 500% surge and includes dozens of assaults and over 100 threats.

Dubbed the National March Against Antisemitism, Sunday’s march, which was organized by the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), drew about 105,000 people, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, television mathematician Rachel Riley and multiple actors.

People were seen waving Israeli and Union flags and signs reading “Zero Tolerance for Antisemites,” and “Never Again Is Now.”

The march started at about 1:30 p.m. at the Royal Courts of Justice, then led to White Hall before ending at Parliament Square.

One Israel supporter told Fox News Digital the protest was “a clash of cultures.”

“No one here is screaming for the death of all Muslims. No one is calling to destroy Gaza, Ramallah, or Jenin,” the supporter said. “No rioting, no violence. There were 105,000 people dancing, singing, old and young, Jews, Christians, Sikhs, Welsh and Iranians, and so many more people supporting the Jewish community and Western values.”

During the march, the Chief Rabbi told supporters, ever since the attack on Oct. 7, they have found who their “true friends” are, thanking them “very much.”

“We must teach people that they must draw their conclusions from historical facts and not from social media,” the Chief Rabbi said. “Our call is the United Kingdom must be united against antisemitism.”

Riley also spoke to marchers and said they have seen people show up in the tens of thousands in places like Berlin, Paris and Washington, D.C.

Riley added that today was the U.K.’s turn to send a clear message to the British Jewish community that they are not alone in the “incredible sea of friendly faces.”

The CAA, according to the Jewish Chronicle, called the march the largest gathering against antisemitism the city had seen since 1936, when the Battle of Cable Street saw hundreds of thousands of people block a planned march of fascists through Jewish communities.

Before the march, police reportedly told English Defense League (EDL) founder Tommy Robinson he was not welcome at the march. The EDL is a far-right, Islamophobic organization in England.

Despite being told to avoid the event, Robinson was arrested out of fear he would disrupt the march.