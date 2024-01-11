Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on two House committees holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress.
Recent Posts
- Pro athlete ‘scared’ for female boxers amid change letting trans women in the ring: ‘Only a matter of time’
- Biden has been secretly meeting with donors to ease concerns, including his age and energy: report
- Jelly Roll urges Congress to act on fentanyl with powerful testimony
- Pope hosts Marxist-Christian dialogue group at Vatican, praises cooperation ‘promoting the common good’
- Hunter Biden facing tax charges which could land him in jail