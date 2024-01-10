Constitutional law attorney Jonathan Turley sounds off on Democrats for not condemning Hunter Biden’s appearance at his contempt of Congress hearing on ‘The Story.’
Recent Posts
- Temporary funding on the table as Congress scrambles to find path forward to fund government
- Hearing aid use could help people extend their lives, USC study finds
- GOP lawmakers threaten to hold government funding until border is secured
- Bills fan killed in shooting outside Dolphins stadium after game, police say
- Hunter Biden is in flagrant contempt of Congress: Jonathan Turley