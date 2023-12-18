Fox News’ Trey Yingst provides updates on Israeli Defense Forces’ movement across Gaza after finding a new Hamas tunnel.
Recent Posts
- Biden is the Grinch who stole Christmas by using Bidenomics
- US enters 2024 with smallest military in more than 80 years
- Georgia’s second-largest school system ordered to redraw districts after judge deems map discriminatory
- Ravens’ Keaton Mitchell suffers gruesome knee injury vs Jaguars
- Florida GOP suspends chairman, demands resignation amid rape allegations