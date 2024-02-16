Scenes from New York City’s Roosevelt and Park Row hotels, which have been converted to shelters for illegal immigrants, as the NYPD struggles to rein in a surge in migrant crime and robberies. CREDIT: Matthew McDermott for Fox News Digital
Recent Posts
- Dem Sen. Bob Casey slammed by GOP for shifting immigration stances: ‘Complicit in the crisis’
- House Democrats unveil immigration, border reform plan after crisis proves to be pivotal election issue
- Illegals congregate outside NYC shelters as cops warn of ‘migrant crime wave’
- Here’s how AI will drive health care to meet consumer expectations
- The evidence we saw today builds a ‘strong case’ they have a conflict of interest: John Yoo