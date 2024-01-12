Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann – on the below zero temperatures forecast for caucus night – tells Fox News that ‘Iowans can handle the cold’
Recent Posts
- Colin Kaepernick endorses his former head coach, Jim Harbaugh, for NFL job after national championship
- Northern Virginia county reports 4,000-vote tallying error in 2020 presidential race
- Ron DeSantis clarifies decision to go to South Carolina after Iowa
- Embattled Wisconsin elections czar is legally holding position, judge rules
- Iowa GOP chair confident of ‘great turnout’ at Monday’s caucuses