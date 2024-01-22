It is ‘very clear’ Americans want Trump ‘back in the White House’: Trump campaign press secretary

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt joined ‘Fox & Friends First’ to discuss what success looks like in New Hampshire after DeSantis dropped out of the race and endorsed the former president.
