Canadian activist Tamara Lich and Canadian truck driver Chris Barber join ‘Fox News @ Night’ to discuss Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plans to resign.
Recent Posts
- ‘It’s about time’: Canadian truck driver reacts to Justin Trudeau announcing he will resign
- There’s nothing like liberal hypocrisy, says Natalie Beisner
- GREG GUTFELD: I’ve mastered the art of being selfish but becoming a parent has taught me this
- Greg Gutfeld opens up about fatherhood in first show since welcoming a daughter
- Out you go, Mr. Trudeau!: Greg Gutfeld