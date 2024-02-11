Jackson Mahomes back in spotlight as video of him at Super Bowl party goes viral

Jackson Mahomes was back in the spotlight over the weekend as the brother of the Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to be denied trying to get into his sister-in-law’s section at a party.

The entire Mahomes family was out in Las Vegas enjoying the carpets and the parties the city had to offer with the Super Bowl in town. A video posted on Overtime SZN’s TikTok page showed Mahomes talking to a security guard as he tried to get where Brittany Mahomes was standing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The clip then jumps to Brittany Mahomes shrugging her shoulders and getting back to dancing.

“the internet is crazyyyy,” Jackson Mahomes wrote on X as the videos of him made their way across social media.

The squabble at the party came just hours after Page Six reported that Jackson was spotted talking to Travis Kelce’s old girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. The two were seen talking in the Aria Resort & Casino.

LIVE UPDATES: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS VS KANSAS CITY CHIEFS IN SUPER BOWL 58

Jackson had been under scrutiny throughout the year as he was charged with aggravated sexual battery over an incident at a Kansas restaurant last March. He pleaded not guilty to the felony charges and saw them get dropped last month.

He could still go to trial over a misdemeanor battery charge.

The Mahomes family will be cheering on the Chiefs as they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.