Jill Biden mocked for awkward sign placement at Hunter High School: ‘Straight out of a VEEP episode’

First Lady Jill Biden’s political advance team was ridiculed on social media after she appeared to speak at a local high school in Utah, named Hunter High.

While visiting the Beehive State to attend a fundraiser for President Biden, the first lady stopped by the school in West Valley City, southwest of Salt Lake City, to visit faculty and hear the school choir perform. During her visit, Biden — a former teacher for over 30 years — spoke about the value of education and the importance of educators.

But observers on social media were distracted by the rather unfortunate placement of “Hunter High” signs during her remarks, which called to mind her son Hunter Biden’s struggle with drug addiction.

“Jill Biden trying to distract from her comments about Hunter’s drug abuse, and ending up under a giant banner reading ‘Hunter High,’ is straight out of a VEEP episode,” wrote Angela Morabito, a spokeswoman for the Defense of Freedom Institute, in a post on X.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” said Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. “Jill Biden speaking at a school named ‘Hunter High.’ Appropriately named!”

Hunter Biden’s past substance abuse is well-documented. His 2018 memoir, “Beautiful Things,” recounts his battle with addiction in detail.

The first son is currently wrapped up in a legal battle over federal gun charges filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware in October. Prosecutors alleged that Biden lied about his use of drugs in October 2018 on a gun purchase form.

He has acknowledged struggling with a crack cocaine addiction during that period in 2018, but his attorneys say he did not break the law. Hunter Biden has since said he has stopped using drugs and is working to turn his life around.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss the gun charges, but prosecutors fought back Tuesday, arguing the evidence against Biden is “overwhelming.” They say investigators found cocaine residue on a brown leather pouch used by Hunter Biden to store a gun.

Biden has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

But the courtroom drama added a layer of irony to Jill Biden’s appearance at Hunter High, as did her recent appearance on MSNBC, where she defended Hunter against Republican criticism.

“I think what they are doing to Hunter is cruel. And I’m really proud of how Hunter has rebuilt his life after addiction,” Jill Biden told MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski. “I love my son and it’s had — it’s hurt my grandchildren and that’s what I’m so concerned about, that it’s affecting their lives as well.”

Social media users called the backdrop of “Hunter High” signs in Utah days after her comments cringeworthy.

“An award should be given to the White House advance staffer who organized an event for Jill Biden with signs such as these,” the Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway posted on X.

“As someone who’s done a lot of ‘advance’ work in politics, I’m really curious who screwed up & approved this podium sign for [First Lady Jill Biden],” said William J. Smith, a strategic communications professional based in New Jersey.

“Either that or they’re trolling us.”

Fox News Digital’s Greg Wehner contributed to this report.