Jim Harbaugh expected to reunite with Greg Roman on Chargers coaching staff: report

It appears Jim Harbaugh is bringing in a close friend to his new Los Angeles Chargers staff, as Greg Roman, the former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator, is expected to be hired in a “prominent spot,” per NFL Media.

The Chargers are still “working out details” with Roman to see what his exact position will be on Harbaugh’s staff, the NFL Network reported.

But this is a reunion as Roman and Harbaugh have a long history together.

First, it was at Stanford where Roman served as the associate head coach to Harbaugh with the Cardinal. Then, when Harbaugh made the leap to the San Francisco 49ers, Roman followed to serve as his offensive coordinator from 2011 to 2014.

San Francisco flourished in those years, reaching multiple NFC Championship Games and making it to the Super Bowl in 2012.

That Super Bowl was a meeting of the Harbaugh brothers as John’s Ravens squared off against Jim’s 49ers.

After Harbaugh returned to his alma mater, the University of Michigan, to become their head coach, Roman remained in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills as their offensive coordinator.

He was there for two seasons before becoming an offensive assistant with the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.

In 2019, Roman joined John Harbaugh as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator, where he was for four seasons until he stepped down after the team’s wild-card round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023.

Jim Harbaugh will continue to put together his coaching staff while gearing up for his NFL return. He already has his new GM to work with, Joe Hortiz.

It’s no secret the Chargers’ offense, led by Justin Herbert, could flourish under Harbaugh. Getting more experienced offensive-minded coaches will likely do well to continue his growth as the Chargers look to kick off the Harbaugh Era in the right fashion.