Joe Manchin will not launch third-party presidential run

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced Friday that he will not be running for president, shooting down months of speculation that he would join the race on a third party ticket.

“I will not be seeking a third party run, i will not be involved in a presidential run,” Manchin said.

Manchin made the announcement during a speech at West Virginia University as part of his “listening tour” that kicked off last month with his daughter’s campaign group “Americans Together” — a movement that touts itself as the “moderate majority” that rejects the “extremism in politics.”

“I’m working with my daughter, working with people that we have around Americans Together and putting all my efforts toward that,” Manchin said Friday.

Manchin previously said he would not make a decision on whether he would run until after Super Tuesday on March 5.

On Thursday at the Cleveland City Club breakfast forum, Manchin said in a hypothetical run, he would tap Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, or former Ohio senator Rob Portman to be his vice presidential running mate.

