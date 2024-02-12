Karl Rove sounds the alarm: Are Trump’s attacks on Haley a misstep?

Fox News contributor Karl Rove weighs in on how the fight for the GOP nomination between former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley could impact Republican unity on ‘Sunday Night in America.’
