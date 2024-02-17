‘Gutfeld!’ panelists discuss reports a 90-year-old woman was forced to step down from her volunteer position after asking about the use of pronouns.
Recent Posts
- Kat Timpf: If you make it to 90, you can say whatever you want
- The Five – Friday, February 16
- Alexander the Great’s father located in Greek tomb after remains identified using X-ray analysis: study
- Letitia James ought to be brought up before the bar: Alan Dershowitz
- The FBI has a treasure trove of evidence against the Bidens: Stuart Kaplan