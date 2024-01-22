Kylie Kelce’s reaction to husband’s shirtless celebration goes viral during Chiefs-Bills game

Kylie Kelce was in the house at Highmark Stadium to support her brother-in-law as the Kansas City Chiefs topped the Buffalo Bills 27-24 on Sunday night to advance to the AFC Championship.

She was in the suite with Donna and Ed Kelce, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, among others. Her husband, Jason Kelce, also stole the show at one point when he was seen taking his shirt off after his brother scored a touchdown in the first half of the game.

A shirtless Jason Kelce climbed out of the suite and started drinking beers with fans. Kylie Kelce’s reaction in the background to her husband’s moment went viral across social media.

“Jason Kelce. Man of the people. His wife Kylie in the very back looking unsurprised,” KTUL-TV’s T.J. Eckert wrote.

“I want someone to look at me like Kylie Kelce looks at Jason,” one person wrote on X.

“Kylie Kelce is undeniably the luckiest woman to exist,” another fan wrote.

Others wondered what Kylie Kelce was thinking at that exact moment. She was behind Donna Kelce but got a good view of her husband going wild during the game.

Before the game, Jason Kelce was among the many Bills fans outside the tailgate of Joe Cahn, who is the self-proclaimed official commissioner of tailgating and one who believes he puts together one of the best tailgating experiences in the entire NFL.

One of Cahn’s calling cards is to take a shot out of a hole in a bowling ball and slamming it down after you take it. He decided to participate with tons of Bills fans chanting his name and cheering him on. He successfully drank out of the bowling ball and acknowledged the fans the whole time.

It is unclear whether Jason Kelce will indeed retire this season, but he seems to be enjoying the offseason so far.