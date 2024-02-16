Kyrsten Sinema did not hold a single public town hall as she spent $200K in taxpayer funds on private flights

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema spent over $200,000 on taxpayer-funded private flights since 2020 despite previously backing legislation to “hold Congress accountable” for luxury air travel. During this time, however, the independent Arizona senator did not hold a single public town hall with constituents.

Sinema has faced scrutiny over the use of the money from her Senate office budget on private air travel for her and her team members, including $116,000 in 2023 alone, according to past reports and figures verified by Fox News Digital.

The senator’s spokesperson defended the taxpayer-backed trips by saying that the funds had been used to maximize her time with constituents in her state.

“Arizonans know it can take hours to get from Prescott to Yuma,” the spokesperson told the Arizona Republic in a written statement. “Senator Sinema maximizes her time in Arizona to connect with as many constituents in every corner of the state as possible.”

Although the spokesperson said the private flights had been used to “connect with as many constituents” as possible, Sinema did not hold a single town hall open to the public as she burned through taxpayer cash on air travel.

Sinema has participated in some tele-town halls over the years, but according to her website, the only in-person visit was to Honeywell in 2022, a group that has donated $75,000 to the senator’s Get Stuff Done PAC.

That town hall, however, was only open to employees of the company and closed to the public.

Rep. Ruben Gallego, an Arizona Democrat running for Sinema’s seat in 2024, has hit the senator several times for her lack of town halls. On April 1st, commonly known as April Fools’ Day, Gallego posted a pretend flyer for what appeared to be a Sinema town hall.

“Glad to see Kyrsten Sinema finally holding a town hall in Arizona,” the Democrat posted on X. “Arizonans deserve a senator who will meet with them.”

Sinema used the taxpayer cash on private flights despite previously supporting legislation to hold Congress accountable for luxury travel.

In 2017, she openly supported the No Ongoing Perks Enrichment (NOPE) Act, which sought “to prohibit the use of funds provided for the official travel expenses of Members of Congress and other officers and employees of the legislative branch for first-class airline accommodations.”

Sinema has not said if she will seek re-election in 2024, as candidates on both sides of the aisle line up to battle for her seat this fall.

Sinema did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.