LA county official vows to ‘cut red tape’ to speed recovery, cleanup process

Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Kathryn Barger joins ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss the ongoing recovery and clean up process after the Los Angeles wildfires.
Recent Posts
- ‘CyberGuy’: Big rigs deliver cargo with no humans at the wheel
- Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes ‘sick’ over Mavericks’ Luka Doncic trade
- Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. tells ABC Canadians are ‘perplexed’ by Trump tariffs
- Plane catches fire during takeoff at Houston airport
- NY Dems working to keep Stefanik’s House seat vacant for months in latest scheme against Trump: assemblyman