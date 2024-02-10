Laura: Biden’s enablers will be part of his downfall

‘The Ingraham Angle’ host Laura Ingraham sheds light on ‘the enablers’ behind President Biden amid concerns over his cognitive ability following Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report.
