Lions win 1st playoff game in 32 years narrowly defeating Rams in wild-card round

The Detroit Lions won their first playoff game since the 1991 season on Sunday night when they narrowly defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 24-23.

It’s been 32 years since the team won in the postseason. Fans who flocked to Ford Field were seen to be a little teary-eyed as the celebration in Detroit began.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In a hard-fought game, Jared Goff and the Lions gave fans something to remember. Goff was 22-of-27 with 277 passing yards and a touchdown pass in the win. Lions running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs each ran for touchdowns.

Goff found Sam LaPorta for his lone touchdown passes. The rookie tight end had three catches for 14 yards as he battled a knee injury. Amon-Ra St. Brown had seven catches for 110 yards to lead the Lions.

All of Detroit’s touchdowns came in the first half. Michael Badgley nailed a 54-yard field goal in the third quarter that helped Detroit maintain its lead.

Los Angeles gave it all they had.

COWBOYS FACE BLITZ OF CRITICISM AFTER DEMORALIZING PLAYOFF LOSS: ‘NO-SHOW FOR THE AGES’

Matthew Stafford was 25-of-36 for 367 yards and two touchdown passes. He found rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua nine times for 181 yards and a score. Nacua set a rookie record for most receiving yards in a playoff game. But it wasn’t enough to get past the Lions.

Kyren Williams added 61 yards on the ground. Wide receiver Tutu Atwell had one catch for 38 yards – it was a touchdown.

The last time the Lions won a playoff game was on Jan. 5, 1992. The Lions topped the Dallas Cowboys 38-6. Erik Kramer had three touchdown passes and Barry Sanders ran for one more.

The Lions will get at least one more home playoff game as they move to the divisional around. They will play the winner between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles.