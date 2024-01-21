Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., discusses the Republican push to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas over his handling of the ongoing border crisis.
Recent Posts
- DeSantis slams media networks for calling Iowa too early
- SC congressman touts Nikki Haley’s ‘youth,’ hits Trump’s age after Pelosi Jan. 6 mix-up
- Ex-flight attendant sues, claims religious discrimination after firing: I was ‘ripped out because I asked a question’
- Mayorkas has done ‘everything’ to not detain migrants at the border: Rep. Mark Green
- Nikki Haley is going to stumble in South Carolina: Rep. Thomas Massie