Mets great Bud Harrelson dead at 79

Bud Harrelson, a two-time All-Star shortstop who won a World Series with the New York Mets, has died, the team announced on Thursday. He was 79.

Harrelson made his debut with the Mets in 1965. He played for the team until 1977. He was on the 1969 Mets’ World Series-winning team. He also played for the Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers.

“We were saddened to learn of Mets Hall of Famer Buddy Harrelson’s passing,” Mets owner Steve Cohen and his wife Alex said in a statement. “He was skilled defender and spark plug on the 1969 Miracle Mets. The Gold Glove shortstop played 13 years in Queens, appearing in more games at short than anyone else in team history.

“Buddy was the third base coach on the 1986 World Champs, becoming the only person to be in uniform on both World Series winning teams. We extend our deepest condolences to his entire family.”

The Harrelson family said a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

According to SNY, Harrelson battled Alzheimer’s disease.

Harrelson was an All-Star for the Mets in 1970 and 1971. He earned some MVP votes those two seasons as well and won a Gold Glove in 1971.

He hit .234 with a .611 OPS in 1,322 games in a Mets uniform.

He managed the Mets for the back half of 1990 and the front half of 1991. He was 145-129 as a manager.