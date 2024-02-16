A Florida mom of three, Sara Healy, launched an investigation to solve the mystery of a puzzling deep bass sound that has rattled her community for years.
Recent Posts
- Top UN court rejects South African request for urgent measures to safeguard Rafah
- WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump speaks after judge rules in New York civil fraud case
- Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany visit wounded children from Super Bowl parade shooting in hospital
- Top diplomats from US, China hold ‘constructive’ talks on issues dividing them
- Trump blasts ‘clubhouse politician’ judge after being fined $350M, defends the ‘great company’ he built