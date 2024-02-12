Morgan Riddle, girlfriend of US tennis star Taylor Fritz, details harassment at Super Bowl by ‘gross’ fans

Morgan Riddle, the girlfriend of U.S. tennis star Taylor Fritz, posted about her frightening experience at Super Bowl LVIII and the harassment she faced across the weekend in Las Vegas.

Riddle posted early Monday morning recalling the situation she faced. She wrote on her Instagram Stories she was groped over the weekend and couldn’t enjoy the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

“Wasn’t going to post about this but I actually think it’s important to,” she wrote. “I can’t believe the levels of harassment we dealt with this weekend from men. In the last 3 days, I’ve been grabbed, gropped (sic), harassed, cat called incessantly – basically every few minutes when we were out in public. And it was really bad at the game today.

“We couldn’t even enjoy the game without getting bothered by drunk, rude, gross male fans, its (sic) extremely stressful and scary.”

In one post, Riddle wrote that she stayed in the bathroom through the third quarter because she was having a panic attack.

She later expanded on that moment in a video.

“There was a father at the game with his son who looked about 10 years old. He used his kid as a vehicle to try to hit on us – and his own son, a child, turned to him and said, ‘dad, what are you doing?’ How do you think little boys become obnoxious men?” Riddle wrote.

“I have male sports fans who follow me and luckily I’ve never experienced something like this with tennis but I hope any guy reading this understands the gravity of your words and action. We’re all just there to try and watch a football game.”

She added, “getting grabbed by grown men is scary and I’m sensitive.”

Riddle, 26, and Fritz 26, have been dating since at least 2020, according to the New York Post.

Fritz recently made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.