Morning Glory: A fantasy draft for Trump’s second term

On Tuesday, I argued that former President Trump would greatly advance his chances in the fall if, upon winning the nomination — and that could effectively be over on the night of the New Hampshire primary or Super Tuesday, March 5 — he names his running mate very early and turns him or her loose to fundraise and make media magic for nine months, not three.

The “great mentioner” likes Senators Tom Cotton, Joni Ernst or Dan Sullivan, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher, or former National Security Advisor Ambassador Robert O’Brien. The last two can deliver the fundraising and the messaging as well as votes in Gallagher’s Wisconsin or the states of Arizona and Nevada where O’Brien’s membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints brings some LDS votes to Trump, and it is a block with which he has trouble.

If Trump goes the Full Monty and drops “the list” from which most, if not all, his senior appointees will be drawn — and yes, it is legal to do so — he will supercharge the election with surrogates who matter and who flood media platforms and fundraisers.

Here’s my fantasy draft of folks who could help Trump around the margins immediately, raise dough, appear on cable and could begin as early as Trump wills it. (Note: I’ve used all of the potential VPs in other jobs as only one can be down the hall from the Oval):

Secretary of State: O’Brien, Nikki Haley

Department of Defense: Pompeo, Gallagher, Rep. Michael Waltz

Secretaries of Navy, Army, Air Force: Gallagher, Waltz and Rep. August Pfluger who are veterans of these services and know their own service. Whomever comes in should commit to four years of setting these branches right, deep selecting military leadership where necessary.

Director of National Intelligence and Director of Central Intelligence: John Ratcliffe, Gallagher or Waltz

Attorney General: Cotton, Senators Lindsey Graham, Josh Hawley or Eric Schmitt (This has got to be a senator to assure rapid confirmation and they have to be indifferent to Beltway critics).

Deputy Attorney General: Daniel Cameron, former Attorney General of Kentucky

Solicitor General: Christopher Landau

FBI: A former U.S. Attorney like Stephen Cox or Tim Garrison (There are plenty of great former USAs who held office under Trump like these and who would, like these two, clean house on the top floor on day one and would not indulge agents with vendettas against Trump as James Comey permitted or encouraged).

Treasury: Steve Mnuchin or Governor Glenn Youngkin

OMB: Robert Lighthizer, Kevin Hassett or Russ Hauth (provided Hauth committed to a 4% GPD Defense Budget).

DHS: Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (and listen to him for the CDC and FDA).

Department of Education: Hillsdale President Larry Arnn (There’s a reason the college’s monthly newsletter has 2 million subscribers), Arthur Brooks, Senator J.D. Vance, Youngkin.

Agriculture: Governor Doug Burgum

Commerce: Lewis Eisenberg, Youngkin

EPA: Andrew Wheeler

Office of the Trade Representative: Lighthizer or Matt Pottinger. Lighthizer did it before. If he gets promoted, Pottinger can deal with the Chinese better than anyone else.

Office of Personnel Management: Stephen Miller. You would need a Senate majority, obviously, but if you are going to take on the administrative state, take it on. Visibly. With flags flying.

Interior: Doug Ducey. He knows the issues and is extremely competent.

Labor: Schmitt or Senator Shelley Moore Capito

Energy: Dan Brouillette returns.

HUD: Ben Carson returns or former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who tackled homelessness in America’s finest city.

Transportation: B. Marc Allen from Boeing or another senior and extremely competent and experienced transportation executive.

The SCOTUS short list: Circuit Court Judges Amul Thapar, James Ho, Barbara Lagoa, Neomi Rao, Don Willett, Senators Ted Cruz and Mike Lee, or Paul Clement (at 57, Clement is older but far and away the best qualified).



Ambassador to China: Pottinger or Lighthizer

National Endowment for the Humanities: Brooks or Christopher Rufo

National Endowment for the Arts: Brooks or Carol Platt Liebau. (These two jobs are missionaries to the culture, high-profile ambassadors to the elites who have to out think the left every day and all three are extremely able to carry out that mission. Liebau was the managing editor of the Harvard Law Review when former President Obama was its “president.” She knows the score).

Chief of Staff: Richard Grennell (You need an enforcer)

National Security Advisor: O’Brien, Pottinger, John Noonan, Omri Ceren, Mary Kissel

Counsel to the President: (Ask Leonard Leo for a reliable D.C. heavyweight as a Don McGahn and Pat Cipollone were in the first term.)

Comms Director: Jason Miller

Press Secretary: Guy Benson and Mary Katharine Ham

Counselors to the President: Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Chris LaCivita, Susie Wiles

Domestic Policy Council: Lanhee Chen

Economic Policy Council: Larry Kudlow, Stephen Moore

Chair of the President’s Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board: General Jack Keane (USA, Ret.)

Name them. Turn them loose on cable and to campaign and raise money. Win big. Trump gets the second term he wants and needs and the “dictator is coming” crowd looks really stupid.

