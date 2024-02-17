LISTEN LIVE

MSNBC host Katy Tur wonders ‘is this fair’ after New York judge fines Trump, bans him from business in state

by | Feb 17, 2024 | Video

MSNBC host Katy Tur recently questioned if it was “fair” that former President Trump was ordered to pay almost $355 million in damages and be barred from his business in New York by a judge Friday in a civil fraud case.