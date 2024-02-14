Nate Robinson, whose son plays Colorado football, discusses Deion Sanders’ impact: ‘My favorite player ever’

This Robinson family sure knows how to produce athletes – three generations, as a matter of fact.

Ex-Washington running back Jacque Robinson was the first player in college football history to be named the MVP in both the Rose Bowl (1982) and Orange Bowl (1985), and he made it to the NFL.

His son is three-time NBA Dunk Contest champion Nate Robinson, despite standing at just 5’9″, who also played football for the Huskies before focusing on basketball.

Now, there’s a third Robinson in the (soon-to-be defunct) Pac-12 in Nahmier Robinson.

The third-generation Robinson plays for a conference rival of Washington in the Colorado Buffaloes, but the former NBA star is all good with it – because his son’s head coach is his “favorite player ever.”

“It’s been a blessing,” Robinson told Fox News Digital recently of his son playing for Deion Sanders. “He’s learning a lot, he’s becoming a student of the game, which I wanted for him – to learn from the best and be coached by the best, and my favorite player ever to ever put on some cleats. He’s my all-time favorite. I wore No. 2 because of him. I always wanted to go to Florida State, but I ended up going to [Washington].

“Prime was the guy, bro. He was the guy I wanted to be like when I was playing football. That’s who I imagined I was playing like.”

Robinson even joked that he enjoyed the Colorado recruiting more than his son.

“I would have signed that paper for my son. I’m like, ‘Nah, you’re going here, bro,'” he said.

Nahmier, like his father, is a 5-foot-9 cornerback (Nate had 34 tackles and two interceptions as a true freshman – in fact, he joked that he was “Travis Hunter before Travis Hunter”).

He only appeared in one game, the regular season finale against Utah, and will be a redshirt freshman next season.

“I’m excited for my son to start his career…” Robinson said. “Got a year under his belt, hopefully has an opportunity to play this year, and he’ll get a chance to showcase what he can do.”

The Buffs won their first three games, instantly becoming the biggest story in sports, but they lost eight of their final nine games, including each of their last eight.

