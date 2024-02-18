Former CIA station chief Dan Hoffman weighs in on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death and discusses the war in Ukraine during an appearance on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’
Recent Posts
- Navalny exposed Putin’s ‘massive corruption’ to his millions of social media followers: Dan Hoffman
- Biden has never given a rationale for ‘anything’ he does: Brandon Judd
- Nicolaus Copernicus: The man who stopped the sun and moved the Earth
- Daytona 500: What to know about this year’s ‘Great American Race’
- WATCH: ‘Mr. Wonderful’ Himself Stops By ‘Fox News Saturday Night’ To Talk About How He Got His Start In Business