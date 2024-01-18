NBA postpones Warriors-Mavericks game after sudden death of Golden State assistant coach

The Friday night matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks has been postponed due to the sudden death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević , the NBA announced Thursday.

The rescheduled game will be announced at a later date. Golden State’s game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night was also postponed.

Milojević died Wednesday morning after being hospitalized Tuesday night following a heart attack at a private team dinner in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Milojević was in his third season on the Warriors’ bench and was a part of the coaching staff when Golden State defeated the Boston Celtics to win the NBA championship in 2022.

“We are absolutely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said in a statement. “This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him.

“In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy. We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa. Their loss is unfathomable.”

Milojević coached Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic before he came to the U.S., and served as a head coach in Serbia and Montenegro.

Milojević played professional basketball overseas for 14 years and was named the MVP of the Adriatic League three times.

“The NBA mourns the sudden passing of Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojević, a beloved colleague and dear friend to many in the global basketball community,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

“In addition to winning the 2022 NBA championship in his first season with the Warriors and mentoring some of the best players in the world, Dejan had a decorated international playing career and was a distinguished head coach in his native Serbia. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Natasa, their children, Nikola and Masa, and the Warriors organization during this tragic time.”

Golden State’s next scheduled game is against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 24.

