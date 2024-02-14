NCAA punishes former Division III women’s basketball coach for gambling on college, pro sports

An NCAA investigation determined that a former Sewanee women’s basketball coach violated the association’s sports gambling rules.

College basketball’s governing body ruled that the coach, who was not identified in the NCAA’s report, placed more than $93,000 in bets on games at the collegiate and professional levels over a two-year period.

The NCAA sports betting and ethical conduct rules strictly prohibit all athletic department employees from gambling on the sports in which they are involved in. According to the findings from the Division III Committee on Infractions hearing panel, at least 20 of the bets were placed on women’s basketball games.

However, none of the wagers were believed to have included games that the Sewanee women’s team, also known as University of the South, played in.

The committee described the violations as “individual in nature” and noted that the wagers did not appear to have had any influence on the integrity of the competitions.

“Regardless of the evolving views and prevalence of sports wagering, such activities remain against NCAA rules,” the committee stated in its written decision.

“Given the prevalence of sports wagering activities on college campuses, it is arguably even more important that those closest to student-athletes refrain from such behaviors to protect student-athletes.”

In the most high-profile recent case involving NCAA gambling rules violations, former Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon received a 15-year show cause order earlier this month for providing information about his team to a gambler who used it to make illegal wagers.

The Tennessee Sports Wagering Advisory Council informed Sewanee about wagering activity by the coach in March 2023.

Brody Curry stepped down as Sewanee’s women’s coach last July, the university announced. He previously served as an assistant coach for the men’s team from 2020-22.

The unidentified Sewanee coach was given a show-cause order, which comes with a five-game suspension to be served at the start of the first season of employment if he is hired by another NCAA institution over the next two years. Also, if a school was to hire the coach during the show-cause period that institution would be required to provide individual monthly rules education to the coach.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions also placed Sewanee on one-year probation and fined the school $1,500.

The Associated Press contributed.