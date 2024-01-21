New Hampshire man who admitted to threatening to kill Rep. Matt Gaetz sentenced to probation

A New Hampshire man received probation after admitting to threatening to kill Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., whom he accused in a voicemail of “coming for the gays.”

Allan Poller, 24, had already pleaded guilty in October to transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure the person of another.

He was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine in federal court on Thursday, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Poller, a Keene State College student at the time, called the Washington, D.C., office of a member of the U.S. House of Representatives on March 29, 2023, and left a voicemail message stating in part, “I just want to let you know, Representative [Name], if you keep on coming for the gays, we’re gonna strike back and I guarantee you, you do not want to f— with us.”

The FBI affidavit redacted the name of the member of Congress, but Gaetz previously confirmed he was the recipient of the voicemail.

In an episode of his podcast “Firebrand,” Gatez played out a snippet of Poller making the death threat.

“We will kill you if that’s what it takes. I will take a bullet to your f—ing head if you f— with my rights anymore. And then if you want to keep going down that path, you know who’s next,” Poller said in the call placed at approximately 12:20 a.m., according to the FBI affidavit.

Poller, a men’s track athlete for Keene State, according to his profile on the school’s website, was arrested on April 3, 2023.

Prosecutors say Poller later admitted to placing the call and leaving the message. He allegedly stated to investigators that he had been drinking and left the message after becoming angry while watching videos on the social media application TikTok.

Prosecutors previously said the charging statute provided a sentence of no greater than five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

Poller “has used the catastrophic effect of his actions as a catalyst to begin a new path in his life,” a sentencing memorandum written by his attorney read, according to WBTS. “He has strengthened his bond with his family and has completely accepted recovery into his life.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office stressed how Poller, “is a young man who has faced dramatic challenges in his life but had no prior contacts with the criminal justice system. He has also already faced significant consequences as a result of his conduct, arrest, and plea in this case.”

The FBI and U.S. Capitol Police led the investigation, with assistance provided by the Keene Police Department and the Springfield, Vermont, Police Department.