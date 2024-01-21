New Hampshire protester removed from Trump rally after rushing stage

A protester at a Donald Trump rally in New Hampshire was immediately escorted out after interrupting the event and trying to join the former president onstage.

“Who is this? Is this a friend,” Trump asked during a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday night.

Video from the rally showed a man who was wearing a black sweatshirt, reading “Kelly’s Roast Beef,” who yelled indecipherable phrases at the former president.

“Get out of here. Get out of here,” Trump yelled. “You can throw him out.”

According to video from the rally, as Secret Service personnel and local Manchester police approached the agitator, the man looked like he was about to grab his jacket, but turned to walk quickly towards the stage.

A Secret Service member, who was stationed beneath the staircase, stopped the protester in his tracks and the man was promptly arrested.

As the man was being escorted out of the arena, Trump supporters booed and chanted, “USA, USA” at the protester.

“Well, now we know that politics is getting serious, so now we know we’re getting serious,” Trump said as the protester was being escorted out. “Now he’s just a disturbed person.”

The Republican presidential frontrunner said that protesters are only interrupting because “we’re leading,” alleging that billionaire George Soros pays the protesters at the rallies.

“Remember that this used to happen all the time. But now, probably, we’re really now in the political season,” Trump said. “And a lot of those guys, by the way, are paid by Soros. So these people, you know, are troublemakers.”

“This is only happening because of all the weaponization, because we’re leading,” he continued.

Trump, who is running a third straight time for the White House, grabs 52% support among those likely to vote in next Tuesday’s New Hampshire GOP presidential primary, according to a Friday poll released by Suffolk University, the Boston Globe and NBC10 in Boston.

Haley, who served as ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, stands at 35%, with her support edging up two points since Wednesday’s survey.

DeSantis remained a distant third at 6% for the second straight day.