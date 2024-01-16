New Hampshire voters to cast their ballots in state’s GOP primary in one week

A panel of New Hampshire voters joined ‘Fox & Friends First’ to discuss who they are supporting in the nation’s first primary after Trump’s historic win in the Iowa caucuses.
Recent Posts
- Steelers’ George Pickens blasts refs, calls NFL ‘political’ after playoff loss
- North Korea’s top diplomat travels to Russia for talks on expanding ties
- Iowa results show ‘weakness of Donald Trump,’ Democrat governor claims
- Utah firefighter saves dog stuck in icy pond
- French surveillance flights keep close watch on Russia and Ukraine, drawing boundary in European skies