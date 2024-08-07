NFL fines Giants, Lions $200K each over multiple practice fights

The New York Giants and Detroit Lions received discipline from the NFL on Wednesday following two days of fights at their joint practices.

There were at least four scrums on Monday involving several players from both teams. On Tuesday, Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers and Lions safety Kerby Joseph were involved in an altercation.

The teams were fined $200,000 each.

“All NFL clubs were reminded in a memo sent last month that fighting and unprofessional conduct at joint practices would not be tolerated,” the NFL said Wednesday.

Two of the fights on Monday involved Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown, safety Dane Belton and rookie cornerback Dru Phillips. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones got involved with an incident with his center Greg Van Roten down on the field, which saw a Lions player jump on top of him.

Lions defensive back Emmanuel Moseley was injured in one of those fights and is out indefinitely.

“Practice is a little bit different than a game,” Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday, via the team’s website. “Obviously, you can’t do that in a game. We’re going to try to clean up some of the things that led to some of that, but we’re going to play hard and play physical and have another good practice.”

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said fights just “waste everybody’s time.”

New York and Detroit are set to face each other in a preseason game on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.