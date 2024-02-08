NFL legend gets real about Brock Purdy’s ‘game manager’ label ahead of 49ers’ Super Bowl appearance

Pundits have described San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy over the last month as a “game manager” instead of a “game changer.”

Leading the 49ers down the field to get the team set up for a game-winning field goal against the Green Bay Packers and getting San Francisco back in the NFC championship down 17 points against the Detroit Lions to eventually pull out a victory wasn’t enough to change some minds.

While Purdy didn’t appear too worried about the label, Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon explained to Fox News Digital that Purdy isn’t the only “game manager” in the NFL.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“First of all, every quarterback is a game manager,” Moon said. “When you put a game plan in in the beginning of the week, and you go through every day all the different things you’re involved in that game plan — whether it’s the audibles, whether it’s the protections, whether it’s the different plays you put in — the quarterback is the one who is going to manage all that.

“So, every quarterback is a manager. But everybody has different things that they’re managing and involved in.

NFL STARS EMBRACE LAS VEGAS AS CITY PREPARES FOR SUPER BOWL LVIII: ‘THE BEST OF IT ALL’

“What makes the special quarterback special is when you can take whatever is called in that huddle and that breaks down, somebody rushes through or you’re able to get outside the pocket buy some more time, run, scramble, make some yards … those are what separates ‘managers’ from the great players.”

Purdy has 519 passing yards, two touchdown passes and only one interception in the two 49ers playoff games this season.

Moon hit radio row at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center to talk about the initiatives he’s undertaken in a leadership role with the NFL Alumni Association.

The former Houston Oilers star quarterback is helping lead the “Gear Up, Tennessee!” partnership with the Tennessee State Department of Health to help people stay healthy and get updated on their shots to combat the flu, RSV, COVID and shingles.

The alumni association also launched a campaign with the Better Business Bureau Heart of Texas Education Foundation to help educate the youth and young entrepreneurs about building successful businesses.

“There’s a lot of different things we’re doing,” Moon said. “We just care about what’s going on in the communities with young kids and with people in general.”