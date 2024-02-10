NFL legend Kurt Warner recalls Super Bowl XXXIV’s most famous moment

Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner’s first Super Bowl title came during the 1999 season against the Tennessee Titans. The game is most memorable for the play known as either “One Yard Short” or “The Tackle.”

On the final play of the game, Titans quarterback Steve McNair found wide receiver Kevin Dyson across the middle. Dyson needed to break through Rams defenders to get to the end zone when Rams linebacker Mike Jones made the tackle at the last possible second. Dyson stretched his arm out to try to break the plane of the goal line but to no avail.

Warner and the St. Louis Rams would celebrate their first Super Bowl championship.

The NFL legend, who partnered with Bingo Blitz ahead of this year’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, recalled the moment at radio row in Las Vegas with Fox News Digital.

“When you’re on the sidelines, you can’t go past the 25-yard line,” he explained. “So, you don’t have a clean angle of how close really is he? Reaching out … From my angle, I couldn’t really tell. So, you saw an opening, and then you saw him go down with the reach, and you’re like, OK.

“The first thing I did was I looked up at the triple zeroes, so I’m like OK that was the last play. Then my eyes went straight to the official to see if they were signaling touchdown or waving it off and that’s how I knew. I couldn’t tell in the moment whether he was going to get there or not from my vantage point but obviously, it worked out in my favor.

“Talk about ‘bingo moments’ – that was a pretty good bingo moment for me to able to raise that trophy, that tackle by Mike Jones.”

Warner’s win would help underscore an incredible journey from Arena Football League and NFL Europe quarterback to Super Bowl champion.

He appeared in two more Super Bowls but lost to the likes of Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger.