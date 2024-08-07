Colin Cowherd weighs in on Nick Saban saying that “expectations are a killer” for rookie QBs, especially for Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams.
Recent Posts
- Jewish organizations react to Harris’ Walz pick: ‘Far left nightmare’
- Nick Saban on Caleb Williams and rookie QBs: ‘Expectations are a killer’ | The Herd
- Walz waited until legislative session wrapped to demand resignation from Dem lawmaker accused of burglary
- Israel says underground Hamas weapons workshop destroyed in airstrike
- ‘Feel betrayed’: Top conservative group blasts vulnerable Dems on inflation in multimillion-dollar ad buy