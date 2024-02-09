Nikki Haley: This is unbelievably disturbing, it’s ‘dangerous’

2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley reacts to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on President Biden’s handling of classified documents and breaks down the state of her campaign on ‘Hannity.’
