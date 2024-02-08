Former Obama economic adviser Robert Wolf, Townhall.com editor Katie Pavlich, and ‘The Bottom Line’ co-host Sean Duffy join ‘The Story’ to discuss the documents report saying Biden’s memory ‘appeared hazy.’
