North Korea fires cruise missiles into Sea of Japan, South Korea says: report

North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles off its east coast into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, according to Yonhap News.

The missiles were launched around 9 a.m. Wednesday off the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed, according to the outlet.

“While strengthening surveillance and vigilance, our military is cooperating closely with the United States and closely monitoring additional signs and activities from North Korea,” the JCS said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.