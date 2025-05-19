‘Outnumbered’ panelists discuss former President Biden’s cancer diagnosis and his fitness for office after newly released audio excepts from his interview with Special Council Robert Hur in 2023 spotlight his memory lapses.
Recent Posts
- Woman bravely rescues a shark tangled in a fishing line with her bare hands
- ‘Outnumbered’ reacts to Biden-Hur audio: ‘Why was he dealing with nuclear policy?’
- Kash Patel and Dan Bongino reveal the truth on Jeffrey Epstein’s fate
- New projection signals good news for families, workers in Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’
- Lufthansa flight flew for 10 minutes without conscious pilot, investigation reveals