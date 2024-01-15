Packers’ Jordan Love, Aaron Jones showcase big games as Green Bay dominates Dallas in wild-card round

All the Green Bay Packers needed to beat the Dallas Cowboys was a little bit of Love and a dash of Jones.

Jordan Love and Aaron Jones gave the Packers a bit more than that en route to a 48-32 throttling of the Cowboys in their NFC wild-card game on Sunday. Love had three touchdown passes and Jones ran for three. Darnell Savage also had a pick-six in the win.

The Packers started off hot when Jones ran for his first touchdown with 7:08 to go in the first quarter. It seemed as though the game could evolve into a slugfest. But after a few stops and a couple of turnovers, the Packers were up 27-0 in the blink of an eye.

Jones scored his second touchdown early in the second quarter. It was followed by a 20-yard touchdown pass from Love to Dontayvion Wicks. Savage then returned a Dak Prescott interception 64 yards for a touchdown.

Dallas got into the end zone on a Prescott touchdown pass to Jake Ferguson to cut the deficit to 20 points before the first half was over.

Jones and Love continued their tear in the second half. Jones scored his third touchdown with 6:38 left in the third and Love had his second touchdown pass with 1:27 left when he found a wide-open Luke Musgrave, who ran for a 38-yard score. Love threw his third touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs in the fourth.

Love was 16 of 21 with 272 passing yards. Jones ran for 118 yards.

Doubs led all receivers with six catches for 151 yards. Musgrave had three catches for 52 yards. Wicks added two catches for 25 yards.

Dallas did its very best to get back into the game. Prescott threw two more touchdown passes to Ferguson but it was too little too late.

Prescott had 403 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions. Tony Pollard ran for 52 yards and a touchdown. Ferguson had 10 catches for 93 yards. CeeDee Lamb had nine catches on 18 targets for 110 yards.

The Cowboys hadn’t lost a game at home since Sept. 11, 2022, against the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team came in as the favorites after finishing the year with a top-five defense and ranked first in points scored and fifth in yards gained.

The team sputtered out of the gate and could never get right. A Prescott interception to Jaire Alexander, which set up a Jones touchdown to make it 14-0, took the wind out of their sails early.

Dallas has failed to make the conference championship each season since 1995. It’s also the last time they won a Super Bowl.

Green Bay, which finished 9-8 and eked into the playoffs, have won a playoff game with a quarterback not named Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers since Lynn Dickey led the team to a 41-16 win against the St. Louis Cardinals in 1983.

The Packers are the first No. 7 seed to win a game since the playoffs expanded to include seven teams from each conference four years ago. They next hit the road to play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.