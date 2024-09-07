Packers’ Jordan Love possibly suffered MCL injury, likely avoided ACL damage, more testing ahead: report

Jordan Love appears to have avoided a serious injury to atleast one of his knee’s major ligaments during the Green Bay Packers defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night in Brazil.

Earlier today, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Love’s ACL remained “intact.”

While the Packers quarterback still has to undergo further testing, EPSN reported that it is believed that Love’s MCL did suffer some damage. Although Love will likely be sidelined for an extended period, the injury is not expected to force him to miss the remainder of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Love was helped off the field with an apparent injury to some portion of his left leg in the closing seconds of the Packers’ 34-29 loss to the Eagles. The Packers didn’t have any immediate word on the severity of Love’s apparent injury.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur replied, “I don’t know” twice when asked about Love’s status shortly after the game.

Malik Willis, a 2022 third-round draft pick out of Liberty, is currently the only other quarterback on Green Bay’s 53-man roster and would likely have to step in for Love. Willis just joined the Packers less than two weeks ago when they acquired him from the Tennessee Titans for a 2025 seventh-round pick.

FANS BLAST NFL OVER FIELD CONDITIONS IN BRAZIL AS PACKERS, EAGLES SLIP ALL OVER TURF

Willis has made three career starts during his rookie year.

Love, 25, was playing his first regular-season game since signing a four-year, $220 million contract extension this summer. The Packers entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations largely because of the emergence of Love, who led the NFL’s youngest team to a surprising playoff berth last season as a first-year starter.

Aside from Willis, 2023 fifth-round pick Sean Clifford could be an option for the Packers. The Packers released Clifford and rookie quarterback Michael Pratt after acquiring Willis. Clifford later returned to Green Bay as a member of the practice squad.

LaFleur admitted that the Packers played a “sloppy game” and will need to make some corrections before their next game.

“There’s a lot to clean up,” LaFleur said. “It was definitely a sloppy game, I think, from us. There were some uncharacteristic things that we did as a staff, quite frankly, and that trickled down to our players. So, ultimately, we’ve all got to look ourselves hard in the mirror and find ways to get better because tonight obviously wasn’t good enough.”

The Packers host the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 15 to open their regular season home schedule.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.