Patrick Mahomes gives Chiefs pregame hype-up speech for Super Bowl: ‘This is our moment’

Patrick Mahomes has been here before – four times now, as a matter of fact.

And before every time the Kansas City Chiefs take the field, he’s in charge of one of several pregame speeches, but his is always the most important.

Mahomes is the face of the franchise and arguably the face of the NFL. He’s won two Super Bowls, has two MVPs, and he is on pace to be in the GOAT conversation, if he isn’t in it already.

So, when he’s talking, you better listen.

Before the Chiefs took the field for Super Bowl warm-ups, Mahomes gathered some of his teammates around for one final hype-up pregame speech.

“This is our moment,” Mahomes yelled. “Everything we’ve been through is for this f—ing moment. Everything you got every single play, and let’s find a way to win a football game.”

The 28-year-old kept it short and sweet, but the message was clear.

The Chiefs are aiming to be the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots did so 20 years ago, and that officially made their mark as an NFL dynasty.

Travis Kelce discussed the “dynasty” term last week, saying that “3” is a magic number: This would be Kansas City’s third Super Bowl in five seasons.

“I think it’s been thrown around a lot,” Kelce said, per WFAN . “And obviously, it being our third in five years, I think the number three is a big number in terms of dynasties and things like that. Hopefully, we can get this thing, and you guys can start talking about dynasties. I’m trying to get this third ring, though.”

The hopeful dynasty began with a Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers four years ago. Ironically, those same Niners will try to win their first ring since the 1994 season.

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

