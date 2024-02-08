LISTEN LIVE

‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison praises Trump, rips ‘complicit’ politicians over fentanyl crisis after son’s death

by | Feb 8, 2024 | Video

“Pawn Stars” TV personality Rick Harrison praised Donald Trump after recently meeting with the former president. Harrison, who recently lost his son following an overdose, slammed politicians and said they are “complicit” in the fentanyl crisis.