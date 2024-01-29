Pentagon identifies US soldiers killed in Iran-backed militia attack in Jordan

The Pentagon on Monday identified the names of three U.S. soldiers killed in an Iran-backed militia attack in Jordan over the weekend.

Those killed were Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Ga.; Spc. Kennedy Landon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Ga.; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Ga.

The soldiers were assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, Fort Moore, Ga.

The soldiers had been stationed in Jordan in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

