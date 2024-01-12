Pentagon: White House is ‘reviewing’ terror status of Houthis in Yemen

Deputy Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh joined ‘America’s Newsroom’ to discuss the latest on the conflict in the Middle East and the department’s confidence about the precision and accuracy of the retaliatory Houthi strikes.
