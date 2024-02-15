Fox News contributor Karl Rove discusses recent reporting that President Biden, not Robert Hur, brought up Beau Biden during the special counsel’s probe
Recent Posts
- Watchdog report paints picture of Bureau of Prisons in crisis
- Four people were arrested after Colombian authorities searching for missing fisherman discovered a submarine with cocaine on board
- Thailand’s capital issues work-from-home mandate as air pollution hits hazardous levels
- People have already made a decision about Biden’s fitness for office: Karl Rove
- Jonathan Turley: Split screen of dual hearings is ‘golden’ for Trump