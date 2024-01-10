‘Fox News @ Night’ panelists Alex Villanueva and Neama Rahmani discuss police staffing shortages and California Gov. Gavin Newsom vowing to crack down on retail theft.
Recent Posts
- Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthis launch largest Red Sea drone and missile attack to date
- Politicians are reaping what they’ve sown: Alex Villanueva
- They didn’t have a lot of time to do anything: Aviation safety expert
- So Google has been spying on us: Greg Gutfeld
- I was sitting on the same side as the door: Flight 1282 passenger